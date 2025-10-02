Indian states, UTs should emulate Singapore model on urbanisation, free enterprise: Kant

Singapore, Oct 2 (PTI) Indian states and Union Territories should emulate Singapore's approach to urbanisation, free enterprise, and push for greater liberalisation, India's former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant said at a public lecture here on Thursday.

"India is a very large country. For ongoing efforts to make India's decades, and India’s century, every state and Union Territory of the country must carry the ambition to become the next Singapore -- dynamic, innovative and globally competitive," said the former CEO of Niti Aayog.

Kant addressed the first ISAS-Khattar Family Lecture on "India’s rise in a fractured world: Opportunities and Challenges", organised by the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), a think tank in the National University of Singapore.

"Singapore is a critical partner in this journey," he said, referring to the accelerated pace of economic progress and infrastructure development taking place in the country of 1.4 billion people.

He highlighted the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, covering eight areas – economic cooperation, skills, digitisation, sustainability, connectivity, healthcare, culture and defence.

"It is a model of how two nations can pool strengths for mutual gains," said Kant, pointing to Singapore being the largest investor in India’s finance sector, while joint efforts are being made on the Global Biofuels Alliance, people-to-people ties that are strengthened by student exchanges and cultural collaboration.

The two countries' cooperation covers technology, cross-border payments, such as UPI and PayNow, blockchain and fintech, green energy growth and economic reforms through trade agreements and easing business regulations, Kant said.

He also urged Asian countries to pool their strengths, bridge gaps and create models for inclusive and sustainable growth for the world, which faces a disruptive economic and trade environment.

"India’s development pathway has many lessons for the Global South – how digital tools empower citizens, how clean energy can be scaled, how bold reforms restore confidence," he pointed out.

He also shared his views on South Asia, which stands at the threshold of global leadership, driven by robust economic growth and a burgeoning young population, saying, "this positions the region as a pivotal engine of progress".

He noted that South Asia continues to demonstrate resilience, innovation and transformation capacity despite complex challenges.

"Our diversity, dynamism and ongoing investments in education and technology signal an era where South Asia is set to play an increasingly influential and trailblazing role on the world stage," Kant said. PTI GS BAL BAL