Indian steel industry expresses 'deep concern' over US decision to impose tariffs

New Delhi: Industry body Indian Steel Association (ISA) on Monday expressed "deep concern" over the announcement of the US administration to impose tariffs on steel imports.

The move will further disrupt global trade and intensify challenges for the steel industry, ISA President Naveen Jindal said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump has said that he will announce an additional 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports from different countries on Monday.

"The Indian Steel Association expresses deep concern over the US decision to impose tariffs on steel imports. This latest tariff is expected to slash steel exports to the US by 85 per cent, creating a massive surplus that will likely flood India which is one of the few major markets without trade restrictions presently," the industry leader said.

The US, a major steel importer, has historically imposed strict trade restrictions, with over 30 remedial actions in force against Indian steel -- some for more than three decades.

Jindal said India's carbon steel exports to the US are already negligible due to longstanding anti-dumping duty and countervailing duty measures, and this decision will only add to the misery and aggravate the situation further.

The association president pointed out that with the US shutting its doors to global steel, the surplus steel in the market will be redirected to India, threatening domestic industry with price crashes and unfair competition.

Moody's Ratings has also said Indian steel producers will face increased challenges in exporting their products following the US decision to impose an additional 25 per cent tariff on all steel and aluminium imports as announced by President Donald Trump.

Over the past 12 months, high steel imports into India have already dampened prices and earnings of steel producers in India, said Hui Ting Sim, assistant vice president at Moody's Ratings.

As per think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) data, since the trade war began in 2018, US steel and aluminium imports have continued to rise. Primary steel imports increased to USD 33 billion in 2024 from USD 31.1 billion in 2018.