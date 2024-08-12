Indian stock market sentiments unhurt by Hindenburg report on SEBI chief

New Delhi: The Indian stock market on Monday remained resilient and stable despite the release of the Hindenburg Report against SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.

It was alleged that the report was aimed at creating panic and negatively impacting the market.

With BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty recovering from early fall, the report's attempt to shake investor confidence in the Indian market turned out to be largely unsuccessful.

Investors and traders have responded positively, with many expressing confidence in the market's ability to withstand external pressures.

The overall sentiment is one of resilience and defiance against attempts to undermine the Indian economy.

BJP’s newly appointed spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari launched a sharp attack on Congress over its support to the Hindenburg’s cause.

In a post on X, Bhandari asked Congress who is it working in tandem with in foreign countries to cause instability.