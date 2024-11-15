Indian sugar output slumps 44 pc in early 2024-25 season as mills delay crushing

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) India's sugar production dropped 44 per cent to 7.10 lakh tonnes in the first six weeks of the 2024-25 season compared with 12.70 lakh tonnes a year earlier, as fewer mills started crushing operations, industry body NFCSFL said on Friday.

Only 144 sugar mills were operational as of November 15, down from 264 mills in the previous year, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL) said in a statement.

Maharashtra, one of India's top three sugar-producing states, has yet to begin crushing operations. Last year, 103 mills were operational in the state during the same period.

Sugar recovery rates remained stable at 7.82 per cent, matching last year's levels, the cooperative body said.

In Karnataka, production fell to 26.25 lakh tonnes from 53.75 lakh tonnes a year ago, with only 40 mills operating. Uttar Pradesh had 85 operational mills during the period.

The industry body estimates total sugar production for the 2024-25 season, which runs from October to September, will decline to 280 lakh tonnes from 319 lakh tonnes in the previous season. PTI LUX TRB