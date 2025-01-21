Indian talent prove mettle everywhere, here to share India's skill success story: Jayant Chaudhary

Davos: Asserting that Indian workers prove their mettle everywhere they go including in leadership roles, union minister Jayant Chaudhary has said this success story is set to grow further on the global stage.

Speaking to a news agency in this ski resort town on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, the minister said the entire world is witnessing the way India is working in areas of skill development and education.

"The WEF meeting in Davos is a very big event and is attended by people related to the global economy, leaders of various countries, government, and non-government organisations and corporates," he said while underlining a need to further stress on the Indian growth story before the world.

"Anyone working on cutting-edge technologies and those working on new ideas, they all come here. A big delegation has come here with a lot of hope and I've got this great opportunity to be a representative of India here," he said soon after reaching Davos.

"The work being done in India for skill development and the development of our youth is visible on the ground. The entire world is witnessing today that India is working very seriously in the area of skill development," he said.

The minister said Indian workers prove their mettle everywhere they go to work and earn their positions including in top leadership roles.

"We have come to Davos to share those stories and we expect that India gets a lot more investments and even those companies not present as yet in India, come over," he said.

Chaudhary has several government-to-government meetings as well as with the companies lined up here during the five-day WEF annual meeting ending on January 24.

The Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, and Minister of State, Ministry of Education, said he will share India's vision of fostering a skilled workforce, driving innovation, and advancing sustainable development.

This participation underscores India's commitment to collaboration and innovation in addressing the pressing needs of a rapidly changing world, said Chaudhary, who will be also participating in a series of panel discussions, and roundtables here.

As technological advancements reshape our world, global cooperation is essential to develop standards and best practices.

"We have an opportunity to reimagine growth and social equity; to invest in people and build sustainable industries. Looking forward to engaging with global leaders on these critical issues," he said.

The minister will address key topics including preparing the workforce for the evolving technological landscape, envisioning a future-ready workforce, strengthening economic relations, driving investments, and exploring the impact of AI adoption in emerging markets.

The discussions will also focus on the role of skilling and scaling in driving transformational change, and the pivotal role of women in India's workforce transformation and closing skill gaps, according to a government statement.