Indian tech sector sees deals worth USD 635 mn in Q3 2024: Grant Thornton report

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Indian tech sector witnessed deals worth USD 635 million in the July-September period of 2024, registering a 31 per cent increase in value year-on-year, according to a report released on Friday.

Consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat's Q3 Dealtracker report for the tech sector said the quarter witnessed the highest deal volumes since Q2 2023 but the lowest for the year 2024, reflecting more strategic investments rather than large-scale acquisitions.

Grant Thornton Bharat Partner Raja Lahiri said the recent interest rate cut by the US Fed, coupled with India's post-election stability, has infused new momentum into the deal landscape, with notable value and volume growth.

"With the elections behind in India, we saw an increase in deal activity both in terms of volume and value compared to the previous quarter.

"Q3 2024 witnessed 79 deals valued at USD 635 million, representing a 5 per cent increase in volumes and a 31 per cent increase in values," he said.

Out of the total deals, 12 were valued at and over USD 20 million, the report said.

Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activity rebounded after a significant drop in Q1 2024, growing by 44 per cent sequentially to 26 deals in Q3 2024.

Deal values in M&A surged 205 per cent to USD 116 million, up from USD 38 million in Q2, according to the report.

M&A volumes increased year-on-year by 53 per cent, but values decreased by 89 per cent, reflecting an absence of big-ticket deals.

Moreover, the report said that nearly 65 per cent of transactions did not disclose deal values, which also contributes to the decline in overall deal valuation.

"The investors remain quite bullish on the Indian story. India has been one of the key beneficiaries of capital flowing into the markets," Lahiri said, adding that the large number of IPOs lined up should give enough confidence to investors in the exit opportunities.

With some investors expected to make stellar exits from these IPOs, they should have enough capital to make fresh investments even after returning a part of it to their LPs (Limited Partners), he said.

Furthermore, the funding activity in the startup ecosystem has improved significantly year-on-year with the number of deals and funding values increasing nearly 62 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, the report said.

Grant Thornton Bharat offers services and solutions in assurance, tax, technology, managed services, deals, ESG and risk consulting.

It has 19 offices across India, with an employee count of over 10,000.