Indian tech titans TCS, Infy, HCLTech, others shine in Brand Finance's top IT services brands list

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Tech titans of India including TCS, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Wipro and Tech Mahindra have figured prominently in Brand Finance's most valuable IT services brand rankings, underpinning the country's stronghold in the global tech landscape.

While the US maintained its dominant position, cornering over 40 per cent of the total brand value in the table, India clinched the second spot, contributing 36 per cent of the table's collective brand value.

In the coveted list, Accenture took the pole position as world's most valuable IT services brand for seventh year running, and took the title of strongest IT services brand.

TCS (brand value up 11 per cent to USD 21.3 billion) retained its position as the world's second most valuable IT services brand for the fourth consecutive year.

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) has emerged as world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025, while Infosys stood out for snapping up the highest compound annual growth rate among IT services brands over the past 5 years (at 18.2 per cent), according to Brand Finance release.

"India secures the second position, contributing 36 per cent of the table's collective brand value — a significant achievement fuelled by a 14 per cent increase in brand value," it said.

This remarkable growth not only highlights India's dominant role in the global IT services market but also signals its readiness for sustained expansion in 2025, bolstered by its strong focus on technological innovation, workforce expansion, and adaptability to evolving global trends.

"As the US market shows signs of recovery, Indian IT players are projected to benefit significantly from renewed demand, further solidifying India's position as a critical player in the industry," Brand Finance said.

Notably, TCS is the second IT services brand to surpass the major milestone of USD 20 billion in brand value, on the back of its investments in its brand and its growing prowess in AI and new technologies.

Infosys (brand value up 15 per cent to USD 16.3 billion) is recognised among the world's top three most valuable IT services brands for the fourth consecutive year.

"Bolstered by the robust leadership of CEO Salil Parekh, Infosys has redoubled its relevance in the AI-first world, consistently delivered strong performances and innovation in the rapidly evolving digital services landscape," it said.

HCLTech (brand value up 17 per cent to USD 8.9 billion) has emerged as the world's fastest-growing IT services brand in 2025 -- its growth fuelled by strong financial performance driven by a series of mega deal wins, the continued positive momentum of its successful brand transformation and its early leadership in AI/ GenAI business.

Other Indian companies on the list included Wipro (brand value of USD 6 billion) and Tech Mahindra.

Hexaware Technologies has entered the IT Services Top 25 Global rankings for 2025, backed by its consistent efforts in fostering innovation, employee empowerment, and client satisfaction.

"Over the past few years, the IT sector has operated in a contradictory market," Brand Finance observed in its report.

It went on to say that while corporate spending slowed in late 2023 and early 2024 due to inflation and high interest rates, in parallel, the artificial intelligence (AI) market exploded accelerating AI services related demand for corporate solutions.

"In 2025, those parallel realities are beginning to converge as IT companies benefit from interest rate cuts, resurging corporate spending, and the ongoing appetite for new technologies," the release said.

New tech requires updated stacks and security boosts, which means the market recovery is likely to include IT brand opportunities in AI, cloud, and cybersecurity. The most valuable IT brands are refocusing on innovation and strategic initiatives to adapt to evolving industry trends and maintain a competitive advantage. PTI MBI HVA