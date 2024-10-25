Indian tourist arrivals in Singapore up 13 per cent in first nine months of 2024

Singapore: Indian tourist arrivals in Singapore increased by 13 per cent during the first nine months of this year, totalling 898,180 visitors, authorities said on Friday.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) released the figures as the city-state prepares for the year-end festivities in the globally renowned hotel and shopping belt of Orchard Road.

India is Singapore’s third largest tourist-generating market after Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia and China.

In 2023, Singapore received more than one million Indian tourists, an STB spokesperson told PTI at the unveiling of the year-end festive calendar by the Orchard Road Business Association (ORBA).

Indian tourist arrivals in the first nine months of this year have increased by 13 per cent, reaching 898,180 visitors, it said.

Industry observers underlined Singapore’s focus on maintaining its international tourist markets, with the city-state as a leading destination for Indian tourists for year-end holidays.

As part of the season of sharing and caring, ORBA is also planning to host migrant workers from the construction sector, largely from India, Bangladesh and China, to acknowledge their contribution that keeps the Singapore economy humming.

Special arrangements are being worked out to schedule them for complimentary open-top bus rides through Orchard Road so they can view the lights and decor like tourists.

ORBA is working with related agencies and NGOs to pool together the shift-based workers as part of the annual festival which last year had a footfall of 4.1 million residents and foreigners. ORBA is expecting four to five million visitors to visit Orchard Road this year.

ORBA Chairman Mark Shaw told reporters that construction workers, along with Singapore’s healthcare workers as well as underprivileged or physically challenged people will be given special treats at the three-month festival which starts on November 1, 2024 and ends on January 31, 2025.

Open roof busses will ferry the special guests along Orchard Road, and they will also be hosted at the Christmas Village like in past years.

The annual events reinforce Orchard Road’s standing as a must-visit lifestyle destination, with fun, authentic and differentiated lifestyle and retail experiences to cater to varied visitor interests.