Indian women hosts collectively earned over Rs 200 cr in 2023: Airbnb

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Indian women hosts collectively earned over Rs 200 crore through hosting on Airbnb in 2023, the online accommodation hosting platform said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

In 2023, women Hosts in India, constituting nearly 30 per cent of the country's Airbnb hosting community, have been instrumental in creating unique guest experiences, the company said in a statement.

"Indian women hosts collectively earned over Rs 200 crore (USD 28 million) in 2023, showcasing the profound impact of women in stimulating local economies and supporting community growth," it added.

"Women play a vital role in fueling economies, by driving growth and social transformation. At Airbnb, we are committed to creating an inclusive, diverse, equitable community for our women hosts and guests," Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan General Manager Amanpreet Bajaj said.

Advertisment

He further said, "By promoting safe, respectful, and welcoming spaces, Airbnb aims to empower women hosts and travellers alike, envisioning travel as a powerful tool for global empowerment and connection." The company said Goa, Bengaluru, Delhi, Pune, Dehradun and Jaipur were the most preferred domestic destinations by its female guests in 2023.

Internationally, Indian female guests preferred to travel to London, Dubai, Toronto, Paris, New York City, Milan, Rome, and Bangkok, while amongst the Indian women travellers, millennials were leading the chart on travelling on Airbnb last year.

Moreover, 30 per cent of Indian women guests travelled solo last year on Airbnb, the statement said.

Airbnb said it will be celebrating the growing community of women hosts and female guests who play a vital role in the hospitality sector this International Women's Day. PTI RKL MR