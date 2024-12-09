Indian workers lead in adapting to AI and technology advances: Report

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) A report released at a global conference talks about how rapidly evolving technologies are "reshaping" global employment and has claimed that Indian workers "lead" in technological adaptation in the Global South​.

The dynamic nature of India's job market, where artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, and automation are becoming integral, drives this "proactive stance", according to a statement issued by the organisers on Monday.

The report -- 'Navigating Tomorrow: Mastering Skills in a Dynamic Global Labour Market' -- underscores India's pivotal role in the Global South's response to artificial intelligence and automation, showcasing the country's workers as "frontrunners in skill development and technological adaptation", it said.

The Global Labour Market Conference (GLMC) is the world's premier forum for workforce development and labour market insights.

The report identifies how India's workforce has risen to meet the challenge of the technology-driven era.

While global trust in governments to support upskilling remains "low at 20 per cent", Indian respondents (31 per cent) and those in Saudi Arabia (35 per cent) demonstrated "significantly higher confidence in their governments", claims an insight from the report, quoted in the statement.

Indian respondents also expressed "49 per cent trust in businesses", further emphasising the private sector's role in workforce development, it claimed​.

"The urgency to reskill due to technological advancements is a shared concern among Indian workers, with 55 per cent fearing that their skills could become partially or fully obsolete within the next five years.

"This places India in line with the global trend, where similar concerns are expressed by 61 per cent in Brazil and 60 per cent in China, compared to lower levels in developed markets such as the UK (44 per cent) and Australia (43 per cent)," it said.

The Global Labour Market Conference will host the second edition of its annual meeting at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Center in Riyadh on January 29-30, 2025, the statement said. PTI KND RHL