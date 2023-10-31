Indians can travel to Thailand without visa from Nov 10 to May 10

New Delhi: Indians can travel to Thailand without a visa from November 10 to May 10, 2024 as the Southeast Asian country looks to boost tourism.

India is one of the major tourism sources for Thailand.

Indians can travel to Thailand without visa during the period from November 10, 2023 to May 10, 2024. On one entry, a person can stay for up to 30 days, Siriges-A-Nong Trirattanasongpol, Director of Tourism Authority of Thailand at New Delhi Office, told PTI on Tuesday.

Thailand is looking to boost tourism, including from India.