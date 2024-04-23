Indians most confident in adapting to tech related changes: Report

Mumbai, Apr 23 (PTI) Indians are most confident in adapting to changes due to tech innovations at work places and a large majority of professionals seem to be ready for any change in their roles, a report said on Tuesday.

The report by global job site Indeed said around 54 per cent workers in India predict a substantial shift in their roles within the next five years and 95 per cent expressed confidence in their ability to adapt to these changes.

The report - 'Tomorrow's World: The Workplace and Workforce of the Future' - is based on an online survey across 11 countries, including India.

Global market research firm YouGov on behalf of Indeed collected data from November 30 - December 21, 2023, from 16,671 working professionals. The participants comprised 9,592 employees, 4,592 employers and 2,487 HR decision-makers.

The report revealed that India led the way in fostering optimism towards technology and artificial intelligence (AI), with 75 per cent of respondents expressing confidence in the transformative potential of tech advancements.

India's zeal for tech and AI far outweighs any other nation such as Germany (41 per cent), Canada and France (42 per cent), it stated.

Over 44 per cent of respondents also felt that more jobs will be created by AI-related opportunities, the report said.

"India is at the forefront of embracing the future of work, driven by a profound belief in the power of technological innovation. Our findings underscore a remarkable readiness among the Indian workforce to adapt and evolve," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar said.

According to the report, employees in India have adopted a proactive stance towards career learning and development to adjust to forthcoming shifts in the workplace with 53 per cent having upskilled to develop longer-term skills and learning in the last three years. PTI SM SGC HVA