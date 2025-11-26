Indians still drinking milk daily despite shift to smoothies, protein shakes: Study

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Seven in 10 Indians continue to consume milk and dairy products regularly, though traditional consumption patterns are shifting toward smoothies, protein shakes and flavoured varieties, according to a study released by Godrej Jersey.

The India Lactograph Findings FY25-26 study, conducted by research firm YouGov across eight major Indian cities, found that 58 per cent of milk consumers now prefer flavoured varieties like saffron or almond milk, while 51 per cent blend milk into smoothies.

Tea and coffee remain the primary vehicles for milk consumption, with 59 per cent of respondents saying they consume milk through these beverages.

Traditional plain milk still appeals to 52 per cent of Indians due to childhood nostalgia, the study found.

The research revealed parental concern about children's reduced milk intake, with 64 per cent of surveyed parents believing their child may have lower bone density compared to their own childhood due to decreased milk consumption. Some 54 per cent felt their child's physical growth was slower than their own at the same age.

Among parents who give milk to children, 73 per cent cited calcium needs as the primary reason, while 62 per cent pointed to protein intake and energy requirements.

Branded milk has gained market dominance, with 64 per cent of households purchasing branded animal-based milk compared to 21 per cent buying unbranded loose milk. Plant-based alternatives like almond or soy milk account for about 12 per cent of the market.

Consumers cited trusted brand quality (60 per cent ), consistent taste and texture (48 per cent ), and convenience (46 per cent ) as top reasons for choosing branded milk. Some 71 per cent of respondents rated milk hygiene as "extremely important" in purchasing decisions.

Traditional dairy products remain staples in Indian households, with yogurt (80 per cent ), paneer cheese (76 per cent ) and butter (74 per cent ) maintaining a strong presence, the study found.

"Milk is not leaving the table, it is just changing its glass," said Shantanu Raj, Head of Marketing at Godrej Jersey.

The company said it is investing in protein-enriched milk beverages and fortified dairy products to meet evolving consumer demands.

The study was released on National Milk Day.

Godrej Jersey is a dairy brand and subsidiary of Godrej Agrovet Limited, operating primarily in Southern India. PTI LUX DR DR