India's 2025-26 sugar output seen up 13 pc at 29.6 million tons: AISTA

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) India's sugar production is estimated to rise 13 per cent to 29.6 million tonnes in the 2025-26 season ending September, excluding diversion for ethanol, but exports will remain below the permitted quota at 8 lakh tonnes, industry body AISTA said on Thursday.

The All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA), in its first estimate for the season, said net sugar production would exceed the 26.2 million tonnes produced in 2024-25.

Diversion of sugar for ethanol production is expected to be lower than the 3.4 million tonnes of the previous season due to logistical issues, the association said.

With opening stocks of 4.7 million tonnes and net output of 29.6 million tonnes, total sugar availability would be 34.3 million tonnes, higher than the estimated domestic consumption of 28.7 million tonnes, AISTA said.

While the government has permitted sugar exports of 1.5 million tonnes, AISTA estimates actual shipments at 8 lakh tonnes for 2025-26. Closing stocks are projected at 4.8 million tonnes.

Production in Maharashtra, the country's top sugar-producing state, is estimated to rise to 10.81 million tonnes from 8.1 million tonnes in the previous season, AISTA said.

Output in Uttar Pradesh, the second-largest producer, is seen at 9.41 million tonnes, up from 9.3 million tonnes, while Karnataka, the third-largest state, is expected to produce 4.91 million tonnes, up from 4.3 million tonnes.

Crushing in Maharashtra is expected to continue until end-February but may extend for three mills each in Pune and Solapur districts, and most mills in Jalna and Latur, the association said.

Higher-than-usual diversion to gur units has been observed due to strong demand for gur and jaggery, as well as higher payments, AISTA added.

In Uttar Pradesh, yields of the ratoon crop are down 15-20 per cent in Saharanpur and Bijnor districts due to heavy rains, though sucrose recovery is likely to improve to 10.9 per cent from 10.65 per cent in the previous season.

AISTA said it will release its second production estimate in February.

India is the world's second-largest sugar producer after Brazil.