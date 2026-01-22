India's 2025 coffee exports rise 22.50 pc in value terms; volumes fall 4.47 pc

New Delhi, Jan 22 (PTI) India's coffee exports declined in volume by 4.47 per cent to 3.84 lakh tonnes in the 2025 calendar year, but rose 22.50 per cent in value terms to USD 2,058.06 million, Coffee Board data showed.

In volume terms, the shipments declined from 4.02 lakh tonnes in 2024.

The unit value realisation remained higher at Rs 4.65 lakh per tonne in 2025 compared to Rs 3.48 lakh a tonne in the previous year.

India ranks seventh globally in coffee production and fifth in coffee exports.

According to the Board data, Arabica coffee exports showed a decline of 65 per cent to 15,607 tonnes during the 2025 calendar year as compared to 44,315 tonnes the previous year.

Robusta coffee exports also declined by 13 per cent to 1.80 lakh tonnes from 2.07 lakh tonnes during the said period.

However, the shipment of instant coffee rose 11.56 per cent to 46,954 tonnes in 2025 as against 42,054 tonnes shipped in the previous year.

Italy, Russia and Germany were the top-three destinations for coffee exports.

Shipments to Italy stood at 60,688 tonnes, Russia 31,505 tonnes, and Germany 28,840 tonnes in 2025. PTI LUX HVA