India's agri products, auto exports making greater inroads in EU

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India's exports of agricultural products and automobiles are making greater inroads into European markets, recording healthy growth during April-December 2025, according to Commerce Ministry data.

Of India's USD 19.3 billion in global automotive exports during the first nine months of 2025-26, the EU's share rose to 11.6 per cent from 9.8 per cent in April-December 2024, the data showed.

The shipments grew from USD 1.6 billion in April-December 2024 to USD 2.2 billion in April-December 2025 to the European Union, with which India has recently announced the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement.

India's exports from this sector to the world also rose from USD 16.8 billion to USD 19.3 billion during the nine-month period of this fiscal.

Similarly, India's exports of fish, coffee, tea, spices, cereals, gums, and resins to the EU have also recorded healthy growth rates during the period under review.

Cereal shipments have risen from USD 181 million during April-December 2024 to USD 339 million in April-December 2025.

Zero-duty access under the trade agreement will further push shipments of these goods. PTI RR RR MR