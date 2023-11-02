India's airpay announces Tanzania launch

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) India's airpay has been officially launched in Tanzania, marking a milestone in the African country's financial empowerment efforts at the grassroots level, the financial services platform said in a release on Thursday.

The move builds on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Tanzania, which aims to use technology to advance socioeconomic development.

Airpay has been granted the payment services licence by the Bank of Tanzania, further solidifying its commitment to the region, the release said.

The company will also set up airpay academy, an innovative and hybrid learning platform designed to empower Tanzanians with digital, financial, and entrepreneurial skills essential for thriving in today's digital-centric economy, as per the release.

It further said airpay is the only multinational to open two regional offices in Tanzania, demonstrating its commitment to the region and its people.

"Being among the fastest-growing economies in Africa, Tanzania offers a unique launchpad for our pan-Africa growth ambitions," said Kunal Jhunjhunwala, Founder and Managing Director, airpay Payment Services.

airpay has collaborated with over 200 financial institutions and about 1,000 business partners worldwide. PTI NKD TRB