India's bioeconomy sector to reach USD 300 bn by 2030: NITI Aayog report

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) India's rapidly advancing bioeconomy sector, encompassing agriculture, forestry, fisheries, and aquaculture, is projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030, according to a NITI Aayog report.

According to the report, a robust agricultural system is central to a nation's sovereignty, ensuring the fundamental imperative of food security.

Moreover, agricultural transformation lies at the heart of India's vision to become a developed nation by 2047, the report titled 'Reimagining Agriculture: A Roadmap for Frontier Technology Led Transformation' said.

"Beyond food systems, India's agriculture holds the promise of becoming a powerful engine of economic growth with a rapidly advancing bioeconomy sector, projected to reach USD 300 billion by 2030," the report said.

Releasing the report, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said, "We are building a seamless ecosystem that integrates technology across every stage of farming. These innovations are helping our farmers combat crop diseases, enhance productivity, and adopt next-generation seeds and tools that lower cultivation costs.

Digital integration is not just about improving efficiency; it is empowering our farmers, Patel added.

The report outlines a strategic vision to harness frontier technologies, including climate-resilient seeds, digital twins, precision agriculture, agentic AI, and advanced mechanisation to enhance productivity, sustainability, and incomes across India's diverse agricultural landscape.

NITI Aayog CEO BVR Subrahmanyam said no two farmers in India are the same, and technology must reflect that diversity.

"The real impact of frontier technologies will come from how well we customize solutions -- whether for a smallholder or a commercial cultivator; a farmer growing staples or a horticulturist," Subrahmanyam added.

By segmenting farmers into three primary archetypes -- aspiring (70–80 per cent), transitioning (15–20 per cent), and advanced (1–2 per cent), the report offers tailored, actionable solutions sensitive to the varied challenges faced by smallholders to commercial cultivators.

The report noted that with the right interventions, India can unlock new levels of agricultural resilience, inclusive rural prosperity, and global competitiveness in agri-tech innovation.