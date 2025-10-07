India's Coal exports rise 23 pc in FY25

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) India's coal exports rose 23.4 per cent to 1.908 million tonnes in the financial year 2024-25.

The development assumes significance as the government is actively promoting coal exports to capitalise on the growing global demand for fossil fuels.

The figures of 2024-25 are provisional, the government data said. The country's coal exports stood at 1.546 MT in 2023-24, it said.

In value terms, coal exports were worth Rs 1,828.2 crore in FY24 and Rs 1,643.4 crore in FY25, according to the data.

India exports coal to countries like Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan.

A study had earlier said that India has the potential to export 15 million tonnes of coal to its neighbouring countries, including Nepal.

By promoting exports, increasing domestic production, and facilitating import substitution, the country aims to achieve self-reliance, strengthen energy security and support the growth of the coal sector.

It has the capacity to export 8 million tonnes (MT) of coal to Bangladesh, 3 MT to Myanmar, 2 MT to Nepal, and 2 MT to other countries, it said.

The increased coal production and export will lead to economic growth, create jobs and generate revenue for the government.

The reduction in coal imports and the promotion of exports are crucial steps in ensuring India's energy security. By relying more on domestically produced coal, the country can reduce its dependence on foreign sources and insulate itself from global price fluctuations. PTI SID SID DR DR