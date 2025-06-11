India's coal import plummets 4% to 24.95 MT in April

New Delhi: India's coal import dropped 4.4 per cent to 24.95 million tonnes (MT) in April.

The country imported 26.10 MT coal in the corresponding month of the previous year.

According to data compiled by B2B e-commerce company Mjunction Services Ltd, coal imports in April was up 9.48 per cent as against 22.79 MT in March 2025.

Of the total import in April, non-coking coal import stood at 15.90 MT against 17.40 MT imported in April last fiscal year. Coking coal import stood at 5.42 MT, against 4.97 MT imported in April 2024.

"Availability of surplus stock in the system has reduced buyers' appetite for imported materials, even as the seaborne prices have remained soft. This trend is likely to continue until such time as demand picks up before the festive season," mjunction MD & CEO Vinaya Varma said.

The country's domestic coal production increased 3.6 per cent to 81.57 million tonnes in April.

India's domestic coal output was 78.71 MT in the corresponding month of the preceding fiscal year.

"The overall coal production in India during April 2025 reached 81.57 MT (provisional), marking an increase over the 78.71 MT produced in the corresponding period of the previous year," the coal ministry had said in a statement.

Meanwhile, coal production by Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output, was almost flat at 62.1 million tonnes in April. It had produced 61.8 MT of coal in the year-ago period, the filing added.

In the 2024-25 financial year, CIL produced 781.1 MT of coal, nearly 7 per cent less than the company's target for the financial year.

CIL's coal production target for 2024-25 was 838 million tonnes.

Coal India Ltd is targetting a production of 875 million tonnes and offtake of 900 MT in the 2025-26 fiscal year.