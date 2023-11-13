India's coal import rises 4 pc in September

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) India's coal import increased by 4.3 per cent to 20.61 million tonnes (MT) in September compared to that of the corresponding month of previous fiscal.

The country had imported 19.75 MT of coal in September last fiscal, according to data compiled by B2B e-commerce firm mjunction services limited.

Of the total imports in September, non-coking coal imports stood at 13.89 MT, against 12.08 MT imported in September last financial year. Coking coal imports dropped to 4.59 MT from 4.88 MT imported in September FY23.

However, the coal import in the April-September period of the current financial year declined to 124.53 MT from 135.68 MT in the year-ago period.

During April-September period of FY24, non-coking coal import was at 77.65 MT, lower than 92.72 MT imported during the same period last financial year.

Coking coal import was at 29.44 MT during April-September 2023-24, up against 28.05 MT recorded in the corresponding period last financial year.

Commenting on the coal import trend, Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction, said, "There was an increase in import volumes in September as the buyers took fresh position for restocking before the festive season. Going forward, demand is likely to be moderate given the sufficient volumes available domestically and the inventory levels." PTI SID HVA