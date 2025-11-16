India's coal imports rise 14 pc in September

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The country's coal import surged by 13.54 per cent to 22.05 million tonnes (MT) in September, driven by increased demand of the dry fuel ahead of the festive season.

Imports in September recorded a notable rise from 19.42 MT of coal imported during the same month of the previous financial year.

Breaking down the numbers, non-coking coal import stood at 13.90 MT for the month, slightly higher than the 13.24 MT imported in September 2024.

Coking coal imports, essential for the steel sector, rose to 4.50 MT compared to 3.39 MT a year ago.

For the April-September 2025 period, non-coking coal imports declined to 86.06 MT from 91.92 MT in the corresponding period last year, while coking coal import climbed to 31.54 MT from 28.18 MT, according to data compiled by mjunction services.

mjunction services is a B2B e-commerce platform and a joint venture between Tata Steel and SAIL.

Commenting on the trend, Vinaya Varma, MD & CEO, mjunction, said, "There was an increase in volumes as buyers took fresh positions prior to the festive season. Winter restocking demand from steel mills is expected to drive coking coal imports, going forward." Sector experts indicate that strength in metallurgical and industrial coal demand, particularly from steel mills, is likely to overshadow the seasonal weakness in power sector procurement this year.

India is actively working to reduce its dependence on coal imports by significantly boosting domestic coal production through various government initiatives. Still the country continues to rely on imports for specific needs, particularly high-grade thermal coal and coking coal, which are essential for industries like steel and are in short supply domestically.

However, the overall trend points toward a sustained push for self-sufficiency and reduced import dependence to ensure energy security and economic resilience. PTI SID HVA