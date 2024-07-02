India's coal production rises 14 pc in June

New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) The country's coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June.

The country's coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.

In June Coal India Ltd's (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement.

India’s coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Additionally, as on June 30, the coal stock held by coal companies witnessed a surge, reaching 95.02 MT.

"This surge reflects an impressive annual growth rate of 41.68 per cent underscoring the robust performance and efficiency of the coal sector. Concurrently, the coal stock at thermal power plants (TPP) marked a notable increase to 46.70 MT (Provisional) on the same date, with an annual growth rate of 30.15 per cent," it added.

Coal India accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output. PTI SID DR