India's coal production rises 19% to 78.65 MT in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) India's coal output increased 18.59 per cent to 78.65 million tonne (MT) in October.

The country produced 66.32 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal year.

Coal output by state-owned CIL increased 15.36 per cent to 61.07 MT in October this year as compared to 52.94 MT in the year-ago period, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Coal India Ltd (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of the domestic coal output.

The production during April-October FY24 increased to 507.02 MT as compared to 448.49 MT during the same period in FY23.

The dispatch of coal increased to 79.30 MT last month against 67.13 MT in October FY23.

The surge "in both coal production and dispatch underscores the nation's advancing energy self-sufficiency and reinforces our determination to meet forthcoming energy demands," the ministry said.

Ministry of Coal remains resolute in its commitment to ensuring continuous coal production and distribution, thereby securing a dependable energy supply that bolsters the nation's ongoing development. PTI SID ANU ANU