India's diversity a strength in AI era, solutions built here can benefit world: Pradhan

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) India’s linguistic and socio-cultural diversity is a strength in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday, adding that solutions built here in healthcare, education and agriculture can also benefit other regions such as Africa and Latin America.

Describing technology as a strategic driver of national transformation, the minister said estimates indicate AI can add nearly USD 1.7 trillion to India's economy by 2035.

"But AI is not only about economic value, it is about national capability, about whether we create technology or merely consume it. `Viksit Bharat' cannot be built on borrowed ideas, it must be built on original research and institutional confidence, and the ability to solve problems at scale," Pradhan said at 'Lab to Impact' event of Google.

In the context of emerging technologies, the Swadeshi spirit (Make in India) means that data, language and research priorities are shaped by Indian realities even as India remains a global collaborator and contributor.

"India's diversity - linguistic, cultural and socio-economic - is often described as a challenge but in the context of AI, it is a strength. When AI systems can work for India they can work for the world," Pradhan said.

Crediting India's institutions as having extraordinary talent and discipline, the minister added, "our task is to ensure that this talent is supported by strong research system, stable funding and long-term institutional framework".

He noted India's transformation into being a "technology shaper" and said solution built for Indian farmers, healthcare workers and students can be adopted in regions such as Africa and Latin America.