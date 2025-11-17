India's ECMS push: Zetwerk secures nod for optical transceivers, multi-layer PCB project

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses on Monday secured approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme by the Electronics and IT Ministry for two high-value categories, optical transceivers and multi-layer printed circuit boards (PCBs).

In a release, the company said Zetfab India, a wholly-owned Zetwerk subsidiary, has received approval to set up one of India's largest and most advanced multilayer PCB fabrication facilities.

"This investment will significantly enhance domestic capability in producing complex, high-precision PCBs -- an essential foundation for India's ambitions in electronics manufacturing," the company said.

Further, under the ECMS award for optical transceivers, Zetchem Supply Chain Services, another Zetwerk subsidiary, will establish advanced manufacturing capacity for high-performance networking components.

Together, these projects deepen India's capability in complex PCB fabrication and high-speed networking components, reducing import dependence and advancing a globally competitive electronics ecosystem aligned with the 'Make in India' vision, the release further said.

Josh Foulger, CEO of Zetwerk Electronics, said, "Our investments in optical transceivers and multi-layer PCBs will strengthen the domestic component ecosystem and contribute meaningfully to India's technology self-reliance." The government on Monday greenlit the second tranche of 17 projects entailing a cumulative investment of Rs 7,172 crore with 11,800 incremental employment as part of the Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS), signalling India's decisive push into producing high-precision components, and its resolve to secure a firm foothold into global supply chains.

Together, these 17 projects will lead to production worth Rs 65,111 crore.

All in all, the components to be manufactured would serve key sectors, including smartphones, IT hardware, wearables, telecom, EVs, industrial electronics, defence, medical electronics, and renewable energy -- the essential building blocks of the new economy. PTI MBI TRB