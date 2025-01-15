India's electronics exports hit 24-month high at USD 3.58 bn in Dec

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India's electronics exports rose 35.11 per cent to USD 3.58 billion in December 2024, marking the highest level of shipments in the last 24 months, according to the commerce ministry data.

The robust performance reflects the growing momentum in the country's electronics manufacturing sector, driven by favourable government policies, increased global demand, and expanding domestic production capacities.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said there has been a consistent growth in exports of engineering and electronics.

"In December 2024, electronic goods exports have been highest so far. In the last 24 months, it was highest at USD 3.58 billion in one month," he told reporters here.

Since January this year, the electronic goods exports is recording healthy growth. In October, and November, these shipments were USD 3.43 billion and USD 3.47 billion, respectively.

Similarly, India's engineering and pharmaceutical exports, too, are recording positive growth since January.

It grew 0.63 per cent to USD 2.49 billion in the last month.

Engineering exports, which accounts for about 25 per cent of the country's total outbound shipments, increased 8.35 per cent to USD 84 billion.

Further the ministry said quarterly also, the country's exports are consistently growing and have registered a "new record high".

During April-June, July-August, October-December 2024-25, the shipments stood at USD 198.5 billion, USD 196.1 billion, and USD 208 billion, as against USD 184.5 billion, USD 190.5 billion, and USD 193.4 billion, respectively. PTI RR TRB