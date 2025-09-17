India's energy transition should be embedded in overall development strategy: Bery

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Suman Bery on Wednesday said India's energy transition should be embedded in the overall development strategy of the country.

Addressing a session at 'FT Live Energy Transition Summit India', Bery said he is concerned that an excessive reliance even on domestic electricity sources, such as coal, is not necessarily the best solution for energy.

"We need to improve our own domestic energy production... India's energy transition should be embedded in the overall development strategy of the country," he said.

Bery noted that in a rapidly changing world, energy security is a moving target.

"Grid designing and grid financing are going to be a big deal...India should try low-cost production of EVs and solar panels," he added.

Bery said it is very difficult to predict technology-based disruptions.

"You do not want to lock yourself in a particular technology path," he said.

Bery pointed out that over the next 10 years, India hopes to move to the middle-income country category from the lower-income country category currently.