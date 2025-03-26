India's exports are bound to grow despite global uncertainties: DGFT

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) India's exports are bound to grow in the coming years despite uncertainties over global trade and tariff, a senior government official said on Wednesday.

Director General of Foreign Trade Santosh Kumar Sarangi said that exporters should tread the path pragmatically and wisely to navigate the current global trade contours.

He also said that the current scenario presents a "golden" opportunity for India to do a variety of things which will propel exports and increase manufacturing competitiveness.

Despite the "uncertainties relating to trade and tariff, our exports are bound to grow in future years," he said at the Sourcex India 2025 show. It was organised by the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

US President Donald Trump has imposed reciprocal tariffs or import duties on countries like China and has pledged to impose these levies on India also on April 2.

Certain exporters have raised concerns that imposition of duties by the US on sectors like engineering and pharma will hurt shipments to America, which is the largest trading partner of India.

Sarangi said that in the current year, India's exports in goods and services will cross USD 800 billion. Last year it was USD 778 billion.

"While we see a temporary blip in exports (in the recent) months, in the longer run, our exporting communities have been giving us an impression that the number of order enquiries which they are receiving is fairly positive and that gives me the confidence that our exports will increase vis-a-vis our current levels," Sarangi said.

He added that steps like production linked incentive schemes to promote ease of doing business and boost domestic manufacturing are helping the domestic industry.

India's goods exports dipped for the fourth consecutive month by 10.85 per cent to USD 36.91 billion in February. It was USD 395.63 billion during April-February this fiscal. Services exports during the period are estimated at USD 354.90 billion.

Speaking at the event, FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said that despite tariff-related concerns, India's exports will register a healthy growth rate.

"The order books are pretty good and the removal of tariff uncertainties will further push the shipments," Sahai said. PTI RR RR ANU ANU