India's exports contract 1 pc to USD 38.01 bn in December

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India's merchandise exports dipped by about one per cent to USD 38.01 billion in December 2024 against USD 38.39 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Imports increased by 4.8 per cent to USD 59.95 billion in December 2024 compared to USD 57.15 billion in the year-ago month.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, stood at USD 21.94 billion during the month under review.

During April-December this fiscal, exports increased by 1.6 per cent to USD 321.71 billion and imports by 5.15 per cent to USD 532.48 billion. PTI RR HVA