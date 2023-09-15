India's exports decline 7 pc to USD 34.48 billion in August

New Delhi Sep 15 (PTI) India's exports declined by 6.86 per cent to USD 34.48 billion in August this year as against USD 37.02 billion in the same month last year, government data showed on Friday.

Imports too declined by 5.23 per cent to USD 58.64 billion as against USD 61.88 billion recorded in August 2022.

The country's trade deficit in the month stood at USD 24.16 billion.

During April-August this fiscal, exports contracted by 11.9 per cent to USD 172.95 billion.

Imports during the five-month period fell by 12 per cent to USD 271.83 billion. PTI RR HVA