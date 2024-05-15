India's exports marginally up at USD 34.99 bn in April

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in April 2024 marginally rose to USD 34.99 billion from USD 34.62 billion in the year-ago month, according to government data released on Wednesday.

Imports too increased to USD 54.09 billion from USD 49.06 billion in April 2023.

Trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, during the month stood at USD 19.1 billion.

Briefing media on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said the figures show that the new fiscal year started on a good note and hoped that it continues.

In March 2024, the outbound shipments dipped to USD 41.68 billion from USD 41.96 billion a year ago.