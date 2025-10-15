India's exports rise 6.74 pc to USD 36.38 bn in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) India's exports grew by 6.74 per cent to USD 36.38 billion in September despite global headwinds.

Imports jumped 16.6 per cent to USD 68.53 billion.

The country's trade deficit stood at USD 32.1 billion during the month.

Imports surged due to the increase in imports of gold, silver, fertiliser and electronics.

In April-September this fiscal, exports increased by 3.02 per cent to USD 220.12 billion. Imports rose 4.53 per cent to USD 375.11 billion, the commerce ministry data showed.