India's exports to get further boost: Sitharaman on US tariff cut announcement

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) In a first comment by the government following the US tariff cut announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that India's exports will get a further boost.

In an interview with PTI Videos, Sitharaman said the tariff announcement, in which Indian exports to the US will attract a lower 18 per cent tariff, is a "good auguring" for India.

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The details of the deal are still awaited.

Sitharaman said taken together with the new markets, "exports will pick up now".