India's exports to US may decline by USD 2-7 bn in FY26 post reciprocal tariff: Ind-Ra

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) Ind-Ra on Friday said India's exports to the US may decline by USD 2 billion to USD 7 billion in FY26 if the reciprocal tariffs being contemplated by the US is put into place.

India's exports to the US rose by 5.57 per cent to USD 59.93 billion during April-December this fiscal. On the other hand, imports during the first nine months of 2024-25 grew by 1.91 per cent to USD 33.4 billion The US is the largest trading partner of India from 2021-22 and accounts for about 18 per cent of India's total goods exports, over 6 per cent in imports and about 11 per cent in bilateral trade.

India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) estimates suggest that should reciprocal tariffs be imposed by the US, India's exports to the US may decline anywhere between USD 2 billion and USD 7 billion in FY26.

"However, the weighted average tariff differential is around 7 percentage point (pp), and a more plausible scenario as per Ind-Ra is a decline in exports to the US by USD 2 billion-3.5 billion, leading to a decline in the GDP growth in the range of 5-10 bps from our current estimate of 6.6 per cent," said Devendra Kumar Pant, Chief Economist and Head Public Finance, Ind-Ra.

Clarity will likely emerge in the next four to six weeks, following the discussions between the two governments. Therefore, the emerging geoeconomic situation is a key monitorable for the Indian economy.

Bilateral trade negotiations, defense and energy pacts between India and the US could minimise the adverse impact of reciprocal tariff for India, Ind-Ra said.