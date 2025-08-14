India's exports to US rise 20 pc, imports up 13.78 pc in July

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) India's goods exports to the US rose 19.94 per cent to USD 8.01 billion in July while imports increased 13.78 per cent to about USD 4.55 billion during the month, according to the commerce ministry data.

During April-July, the country's exports to the US increased 21.64 per cent to USD 33.53 billion, while imports rose 12.33 per cent to USD 17.41 billion, the data showed.

The US was the largest trading partner of India in the April-July period (USD 12.56 billion bilateral trade) 2025-26.

India's exports to America is recording positive growth since April this year.

India and the US are negotiating a bilateral trade agreement. The US team is scheduled to visit India from August 25 for the sixth round of talks for the pact.

China, another major trading partner of India, saw a 27.39 per cent jump in exports from India to USD 1.34 billion in July and a 19.97 per cent growth in April-July to USD 5.75 billion.

Imports from the neighbouring country in July rose 5 per cent to USD 10.91 billion while in during April-July period of 2025-26 by 13.06 per cent to USD 40.65 billion.

The UAE, the UK, Germany, Bangladesh, Brazil, and Italy were also among the countries, which saw positive growth in exports from India during the month under review.

However, exports to the Netherlands, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Australia, South Africa, and France declined in July.

On the imports front, inbound shipments in July declined from nations, including the UAE, Russia, Indonesia, Qatar, and Taiwan.

However, imports rose from Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. PTI RR TRB