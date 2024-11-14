India's exports up 17.25% at USD 39.2 bn in Oct

New Delhi: India's merchandise exports in October rose by 17.25 per cent to USD 39.2 billion against USD 33.43 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Thursday.

Imports increased by 3.9 per cent to USD 66.34 billion in October compared to USD 63.86 billion in the year-ago period.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, was USD 27.14 billion during the month under review.

India's merchandise exports had marginally risen by 0.5 per cent to USD 34.58 billion in September.

During April-October this fiscal, exports increased by 3.18 per cent to USD 252.28 billion, and imports by 5.77 per cent to USD 416.93 billion.

Commenting on the data, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said, "This has been an extremely good month for exports...If we continue in this manner, we will cross USD 800 billion of exports this year".