India's farm sector growth to hit 3.5 pc in FY26: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said the country is likely to achieve 3.5 per cent farm sector growth rate during 2025-26, as he announced a pan-India 15-day campaign to educate farmers about new technologies before the ensuing kharif sowing.

"Globally, agriculture growth of 1.5-2 per cent is considered to be good. India is achieving at least 3 to 3.5 per cent growth rate. We expect to achieve 3-3.5 per cent growth even in the next year (2025-26)," Chouhan said.

According to the Economic Survey 2024-25, agriculture sector growth for the 2024-25 fiscal year is pegged at 3.8 per cent.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted above-normal monsoon conditions this year, with the monsoon expected to reach Kerala by May 27, about five days ahead of the usual June 1 onset.

Southwest monsoon contributes approximately 75 per cent of the country's annual rainfall, crucial for kharif crop cultivation.

Sharing details about the 15-day kharif extension campaign beginning May 29, the Minister said aims to reach 1.30 crore farmers across 65,000 villages in 723 districts nationwide.

A total of 2,170 teams comprising 3,749 agricultural scientists from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and 2,980 Krishi Vigyan Kendra staff will conduct daily visits to at least three panchayats each.

Chouhan stated that the campaign expenses will be covered under existing allocations.

ICAR Director General M L Jat added that learnings from the campaign will be integrated into the rabi season later this year.

"Earlier, the extension activities were done differently. This time, it will be done with one voice -- "one nation, one agriculture and one team," Jat said.

Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi was also present at the briefing.