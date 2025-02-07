India's fertiliser output rises 4 pc in 2023-24 to 503.35 lakh tonnes

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) India's total fertiliser production rose 4 per cent annually to 503.35 lakh tonnes during 2023-24 fiscal.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Anupriya Patel shared the year-wise quantum of all fertilisers produced in the country from 2019-20 to 2023-24.

As per the data, the total fertiliser production stood at 425.95 lakh tonnes during 2019-20; 433.68 lakh tonnes in 2020-21; 435.95 lakh tonnes in 2021-22; 485.29 lakh tonnes in 2022-23 and 503.35 lakh tonnes in 2023-24.

The total subsidy on fertilisers stood at Rs 83,466.51 crore during 2019-20; Rs 1,31,229.51 crore in 2020-21; Rs 1,57,640.08 crore in 2021-22; Rs 2,54,798.88 crore in 2022-23; and Rs 1,95,420.51 crore during 2023-24.

"The entire subsidy scheme is focused towards timely availability of fertilisers at affordable prices to farmers," Patel said.

In reply to a separate query, the minister said the requirement of DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) during 2023-24 was 110.18 lakh tonnes against which the domestic DAP production was 42.96 lakh tonnes.

The demand-supply gap in DAP was met through imports and existing stocks in the states, she added.

In 2024-25, the DAP output is estimated at 40.15 lakh tonnes. The country has seen production of 31.5 lakh tonnes till December of the current fiscal.

With regard to P&K (phosphatic and potassic) fertilisers, the government has implemented the Nutrient Based Subsidy Policy with effect from April 2010. Under the policy, a fixed amount of subsidy decided on an annual/bi-annual basis, is provided on notified P&K fertilisers depending on their nutrient content. PTI MJH MJH SHW