India’s first camel milk processing plant procures 4,754 litres daily in 2024-25

Ahmedabad, Jan 20 (PTI) India’s first camel milk processing plant, set up by the Kutch District Cooperative Milk Producers Union, popularly known as Sarhad Dairy, procured 4,754 litres of camel milk daily in 2024-25.

The Bhuj-based dairy paid a total of Rs 8.72 crore to over 350 camel farming families during the year, Gujarat government officials said on Tuesday.

“In 2024–25, daily camel milk procurement reached 4,754 litres, with an annual payment of Rs 8,72,83,440 made to over 350 families,” an official release said.

The dairy collaborates with over 900 cooperative societies, procuring nearly 5.5 lakh litres of milk (including bovine as well as camel milk) per day from around 80,000 producers. It processes up to 4 lakh litres of milk per day, runs a 300-tonne cattle feed plant, and produces 50,000 litres of ice cream daily, with a peak production of 3.38 LLPD, it added.

It supports animal husbandry farmers by disbursing nearly Rs 3 crore each day. In 2024–25, the dairy achieved a turnover of over Rs1,200 crore, reflecting a 9.09% growth from the previous year, the release added.

Sarhad Dairy was established in 2009 when Narendra Modi was Gujarat chief minister.

Camel milk is rich in essential minerals, promotes overall health, and strengthens immunity, the release said, adding that Sarhad Dairy has India's first deodorising camel milk processing plant, functional since January 2019.

The dairy has also earned the primary organic certification for camel milk. Following the Amul model, camel milk is collected through four centres across Kutch district (Rapar, Nakhatrana, Gadhshisha and Kotda Athamana), the release said.

The Dairy is the only facility in India producing camel milk Rajbhog-flavoured ice cream. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi in February 2024, the ice cream plant has already launched 80 varieties and produced a total of 24.52 lakh litres of ice cream in 2024-25 with a peak dispatch of 58,000 litres, the release said.

At the first-ever Regional Dairy Conference held by IDF (International Dairy Federation) in 2024 in Kochi, Sarhad Dairy General Manager Nirav Gusai presented a model for camel milk production in the Asia-Pacific region.

The dairy has also received several prestigious awards, including the FOKIA Awards in 2014 and 2024, the Rotary Club Vocational Excellence Award 2017 and the Green Workplace Award 2025 for sustainability, said the release.

Under the 'Sahkar se Samriddhi' program launched by PM Modi and Union Home & Cooperative Minister Amit Shah, Sarhad Dairy has helped 900 milk societies and 31,067 animal husbandry farmers open accounts at the Kutch District Central Cooperative Bank (KDCC Bank), it said. PTI KVM KRK