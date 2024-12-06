India's 'first cricket painting' by Thomas Daniell to go under the hammer at AstaGuru auction

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) A rare oil on canvas work by iconic British painter Thomas Daniell, touted to be the first painting of a cricket match in India, will be among the artworks to go under the hammer at an upcoming auction at AstaGuru, the auction house announced on Friday.

Advertisment

Executed in 1792, the painting titled “Cricket Match In India” will be part of AstaGuru’s upcoming ‘Historic Masterpieces' auction from December 14-16 along with a collection of works by iconic modern Indian artists.

Daniell, who was known for documenting landscapes, people, and buildings, is believed to have worked on this piece during his visit to Chennai, then Madras, between 1792 and 1793.

The location depicted in the painting is believed to be The Island, the sole cricket ground in Madras at the time.

Advertisment

The work depicts the players engaged in the game in the foreground surrounded by lush greenery, the fielders are dressed in coloured trousers while the scorer sits on the side, and the tent likely serves as the pavilion. The beautiful sky in subtle shades and clusters of trees represents Daniell’s signature style.

“This painting by Thomas Daniell is a monumental piece of art that not only reflects the evolving cultural fabric of India during the 18th century but also celebrates the country’s love for cricket, a sport that has become an integral part of its identity.

"It is a privilege to present such a rare work at our upcoming auction, and we are confident it will captivate collectors who value historical and artistic significance," Sneha Gautam, senior vice president at AstaGuru Auction House, said.

Advertisment

The auction will showcase works by artists like Jamini Roy, Manu Parekh, S L Haldankar, K M Adimoolam, B Prabha, Bikash Bhattacharjee, Ganesh Pyne, Homi J Bhabha, Rabindranath Tagore, A Ramachandran, Paresh Maity, Jehangir Sabavala, and B C Sanyal.

The collection also includes sculptures by eminent artists such as Himmat Shah, T Vaikuntam, Krishen Khanna and Sankho Chaudhuri. PTI MAH MAH RB RB