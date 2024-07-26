India's first integrated agri-export facility to come up at Jawaharlal Nehru Port

New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has approved a Rs 284.19 crore integrated agri-export facility project at Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Mumbai, an official statement said on Friday.

This facility, a first in India, will address inefficiencies in logistics, reduce multiple handlings, and extend the shelf life of agricultural products. It will also empower farmers, boost job opportunities, and enhance export capacity.

The statement said the facility will cater to exports of prominent items like non-basmati rice, maize, spices, onion, and wheat.

As Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is the dominant gateway for frozen meat products and marine products, the new facility will also support the exporters from areas away from Mumbai, it added.

Small exporters, in particular, will benefit from the port-based facility, improving their capabilities in logistics, container booking, cold chain logistics, and export operations.

According to the statement, the estimated export capacity increase includes a frozen store of 1,800 metric tonne, a cold store of 5,800 metric tonne, and dry warehouses with a capacity of 12,000 metric tonne for grains, cereals, and dry cargo.

JNPA in Maharashtra is the first major port of the country which is 100 per cent landlord port having all berths being operated on PPP model.