India's first pollution market cuts emissions by 30%, compliance costs by 11%, finds study

New Delhi, Apr 15 (PTI) A first-of-its-kind emissions trading scheme (ETS) in Gujarat has led to a 20-30 per cent reduction in industrial particulate pollution, cut compliance costs by 11 per cent and boosted legal compliance to nearly 100 per cent — delivering what researchers have called a "rare win-win-win" for the environment, industry and regulators, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the Quarterly Journal of Economics, are the result of a five-year experiment involving 317 large coal-burning plants in Surat.

Speaking to PTI about the study, Michael Greenstone, Milton Friedman Distinguished Service Professor in Economics at the University of Chicago and Director of the Energy Policy Institute (EPIC), said the market delivered a "rare win-win-win" by reducing pollution, decreasing abatement costs and raising the government's success at enforcing the law.

"And, it did all this in a setting where there was great scepticism that pollution markets could work," he said.

A pollution market or emissions trading scheme (ETS) places an overall cap on pollution for a group of industries rather than mandating what particular industries do. Within this cap, each plant is allocated permits based on their historical emissions capacity.

Firms that can reduce pollution at lower cost can sell their excess permits, while others can buy permits instead of undertaking costly upgrades.

Thus, the government sets the collective target, and firms figure out the most cost-effective way to achieve it, Greenstone explained.

As per the study, half the plants were placed under the new cap-and-trade regime, while the others remained under traditional regulation.

Factories in the market were assigned pollution permits and allowed to trade them, creating incentives to either reduce emissions and sell excess permits or purchase permits if upgrades were too costly.

Plants in the ETS group saw emissions drop by up to 30 percent compared to those under conventional regulation, the study said.

Their pollution control costs were 11 per cent lower, and nearly all complied with legal limits, holding enough permits 99 per cent of the time.

In contrast, about one-third of the traditionally regulated plants violated emission standards.

The programme was designed and tested by a team of economists from the University of Chicago, Yale University and the University of Warwick in collaboration with the Gujarat Pollution Control Board.

A total of 317 large coal-burning industrial plants in Surat were mandated to install continuous emissions monitoring systems. These plants were then randomly split into two groups: one group was enrolled in the new cap-and-trade market, while the other remained under the state's traditional command-and-control regulation.

"This approach gave industries flexibility to choose the most cost-effective way to comply. Some reduced pollution and earned revenue through permit sales, while others avoided expensive upgrades by buying permits," Greenstone said.

The Gujarat government has since scaled up the programme, incorporating all original plants into the trading scheme and launching a second particulate pollution market in Ahmedabad, the report said.

With interest growing, other Indian states are now working with the research team to explore similar schemes for pollutants like sulfur dioxide.

"The exciting part of the emissions trading scheme is that it proves such markets can function effectively even in settings with lower regulatory capacity, often outperforming traditional approaches," said Rohini Pande of Yale University, a co-author of the study.

The research team includes Greenstone, Pande, Nicholas Ryan of Yale University, and Anant Sudarshan of the University of Warwick and is supported by EPIC India, J-PAL South Asia, and Yale's Economic Growth Center. Funding to scale the initiative came from J-PAL's King Climate Action Initiative and related climate-focused partnerships.

With India facing a public health crisis due to particulate air pollution — estimated to reduce life expectancy by more than three years on average — the researchers said the success of the Gujarat market provides a powerful proof of concept.

"This is not just academic. It's a real-world solution that could help clean the air in India and beyond without sacrificing economic growth," he said.

Greenstone said the Surat results show that it's possible to build an emissions market that reduces industrial emissions and allows industry to increase profits. There is great potential to apply these markets to improve air quality in Delhi and elsewhere.

"Beyond this, EPIC India is working closely with the Delhi government to improve vehicle emissions management, use satellite technology to monitor methane leaks from waste and enhance air quality forecasting using low-cost sensor networks. We're not just studying the problem; we're helping implement real solutions on the ground," he said.