India's G20 Presidency successfully harmonised developmental aspirations for sustainable future: Goyal

New Delhi, Sep 9 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that with 112 outcomes, India's G20 Presidency has successfully harmonised developmental aspirations for a sustainable future.

India on Saturday pulled off a big diplomatic win after the G20 summit adopted a consensus declaration overcoming major differences on the Russia-Ukraine war, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for ending the "global trust deficit".

Modi also announced that the African Union was admitted as G20's permanent member.

"The adoption of the #NewDelhiLeadersDeclaration at #G20India with 100% global consensus is a testament to the success of PM @NarendraModi ji’s call to action for human-centric globalisation.

"With 112 outcomes, India’s G20 Presidency is the most ambitious ever. It has successfully harmonised developmental aspirations for a sustainable future. India's G20 leadership under PM Modi has further cemented our rising stature in the world," Goyal said on X (formerly Twitter). PTI RR MR