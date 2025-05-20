India's gas-based power generation capacity reduces to 20.13 GW in April

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has reduced gas-based power generation capacity to 20.13 gigawatt (GW) at the end of April from 24.53 GW in March.

This assumes significance in view of the power ministry's May 16 directive for using unutilised gas-based generation capacity to ensure uninterrupted power supply during this summer when projected demand is expected to hit 277 GW.

According to the CEA data, of the total 475.211 GW power generation capacity as of March, the share of gas-based capacity was 24.53 GW. In April, the share of gas-based capacity reduced to 20.13 GW in India's total power generation capacity of 472.468 GW.

The power ministry has decided to use unutilised gas-based electricity generation capacity to ensure uninterrupted power supply and maintain grid security amid an anticipated rise in demand this summer.

It has been taking steps to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and meet the projected or anticipated peak power demand of 277 GW this summer.

Peak power demand had touched an all-time high of 250 GW in May 2024. The highest supply of power and peak power demand met is recorded at about 231 GW till May 18.

The peak power demand was about 235 GW in March and April, while it was 238 GW in February this year.

The ministry has issued fresh directions, invoking Section 11 of the Electricity Act, "to ensure maximum generation from gas-based power plants" in the country to meet the rise in peak demand, particularly during non-solar hours.

"Based on the monthly demand assessment, GRID-INDIA will inform the gas-based generating stations about the expected high demand and stress days in advance so that the Gencos can arrange for the natural gas as required," the order said.

GRID-INDIA, under the Ministry of Power, will notify the gas-based generating stations of the expected number of days they are required to generate during a week, at least 14 days in advance, it stated.

The ministry noted in its order that India's electricity demand is witnessing a sustained increase, primarily driven by economic growth and further accentuated during periods of elevated temperatures and peak demand.

The ministry has stated that in the public interest, it is imperative to ensure optimal utilisation of all available generation resources to meet the growing power requirements.