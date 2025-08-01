India's Global Capability Centres plan to expand workforce in FY26: Report

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are preparing for a talent expansion in 2025, with most HR leaders across sectors expect aggressive hiring expansion during 2025-26, says a report.

According to the report by Taggd in partnership with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and JLL India, hiring sentiment remains strong for FY26, with 48 per cent of GCCs expected to increase hiring, while 19 per cent will maintain similar hiring levels seen in FY24.

The report titled "Cracking the Growth Code for GCCs in India", captures insights from over 100 GCCs across sectors.

Early-career lateral talent with 1-5 years of experience remains the core hiring focus for GCCs, balancing cost, capability, and adaptability, the report said.

"For leaders building or scaling GCCs here, India’s unique context demands a strategic, location-aware, and talent-centric approach that goes beyond global playbooks," Devashish Sharma, CEO, Taggd said.

The report also revealed how the average tenure expectations have decreased significantly, with Gen Z professionals preferring not to remain in the same role for more than 18-24 months because of reasons such as limited career advancement and role stagnation.

Moreover, there is a shifting location strategy, Tier 1 cities remain the epicentre, with 60 per cent of GCCs planning to hire exclusively from these six established hubs, while, 29 per cent plan to hire across a mix of Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, and 13 per cent expect to hire in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

"Growth of GCCs in India continues to reshape the commercial landscape. Organisations are adopting distributed workforce strategies, leading to a significant shift in their real estate needs," said Ajit Kumar, Managing Director - Work Dynamics Accounts, West Asia at JLL India.

The report further noted that Artificial Intelligence is rapidly transforming recruitment within GCCs, with 48 per cent planning to adopt AI-based hiring tools, while 24 per cent have already implemented them to varying degrees. PTI DRR DR DR