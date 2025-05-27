India's goods, services exports may reach USD 1 trn this fiscal: FIEO

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) The country's overall goods and services exports are expected to reach USD 1 trillion during 2025-26, according to apex exporters' body FIEO.

In 2024-25, the exports were aggregated at USD 825 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President S C Ralhan said merchandise exports will increase from USD 437 billion to USD 525-535 billion in 2025-26.

He said that services exports may rise from USD 387 billion to USD 465-475 billion this fiscal.

The main sectors which can help push the exports include electrical and electronics (USD 60 billion), machinery (USD 40 billion), chemicals (USD 40 billion), pharmaceuticals (USD 30 billion), petroleum (USD 70 billion), apparel and madeups (USD 23-25 billion), gems and jewellery (USD 30-35 billion) and agriculture (USD 55 billion). PTI RR ANU ANU