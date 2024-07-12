India's industrial output grows 5.9 pc in May

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) India's industrial production grew 5.9 per cent in May this year, mainly due to good show by mining and power sectors, according to official data released on Friday.

The factory output measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) witnessed a growth of 5.7 per cent in May 2023.

India's Index of Industrial Production grew by 5.9 per cent in May 2024, an official statement said.

The data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the manufacturing sector's output slowed to 4.6 per cent in May 2024 against 6.3 per cent in the year-ago month.

In May this year, mining production rose 6.6 per cent, and power output increased 13.7 per cent.

During April-May this fiscal, the IIP grew 5.4 per cent compared to 5.1 per cent in the year-ago period. PTI KKS BAL