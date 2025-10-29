India's installed power generation capacity crosses 500 GW

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) India's installed power generation capacity has surpassed 500 GW level with renewables having more than 50 per cent share, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The achievement reflects years of strong policy support, investments, and teamwork across the energy sector, the Union Ministry of Power said in a statement.

India's power sector has achieved two historic milestones that show the nation's steady progress toward a clean, secure, and self-reliant energy future, it said.

As of September 30, 2025, the country's total installed electricity capacity has crossed 500 GW, reaching 500.89 GW, from 249 GW in 2014, the ministry said.

Renewable generation has also exceeded 50 per cent of the demand.

Power generation from non-fossil fuel sources -- renewable energy, hydro, and nuclear -- stand at 256.09 GW, over 51 per cent of the total.

While fossil fuel-based sources were at 244.80 GW, about 49 per cent of the total.

In the first half of this fiscal year, India added 28 GW of non-fossil capacity and 5.1 GW of fossil-fuel capacity. On July 29, 2025, India reached its highest-ever renewable energy share in electricity generation.

That day, renewables met 51.5 per cent of the country's total electricity demand of 203 GW.

With this progress, India has already achieved one of its major COP26 goals -- to have 50 per cent of installed electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030 -- five years early. PTI ABI TRB