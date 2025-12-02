India's installed power generation capacity crosses 5.5 lakh MW: till Oct 31 Shripad Yesso Naik

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The country's total installed generation capacity has crossed 5.5 lakh megawatt (MW) as of October 31, and the share of non-fossil fuel sources stood at 51 per cent, Union Minister Shripad Yesso Naik has said.

Of the total capacity, 2,45,600 MW was from fossil-fuel sources (48.6 per cent), and 2,59,423 MW of non-fossil fuel sources (51.37 per cent), the Minister of State (MoS) Naik said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha on Monday.

The share of renewable energy sources was 2,50,643 MW in the non-fossil fuel capacity, according to data shared by the Minister.

Naik said the government has taken several steps and initiatives to promote and accelerate renewable energy capacity in the country to realize the commitment of 500 GW non-fossil energy capacity by 2030.

Waiving the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) charges, allowing 100 per cent Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), and the launch of a transmission plan are among the steps taken in this direction, the Minister noted. PTI ABI DRR